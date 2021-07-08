CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.17

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.17 and last traded at $136.03, with a volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.19.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,706,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,044 over the last 90 days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

