Cota Capital Management LLC Takes $32.66 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,662,000. Exact Sciences makes up 7.2% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 19,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

