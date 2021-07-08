Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells $2,622,760.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.