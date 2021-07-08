Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

COVTY opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Covestro has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

