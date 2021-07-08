Covey Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

AAPL stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

