Cpwm LLC Acquires 16,010 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $366,467.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,645,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,108,363 shares of company stock valued at $30,442,676. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

