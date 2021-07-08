Cpwm LLC Buys 7,818 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

