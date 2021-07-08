Cpwm LLC Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of VV opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.42 and a 12 month high of $203.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

