Cpwm LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cpwm LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

