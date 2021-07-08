Cpwm LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.