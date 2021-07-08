Cpwm LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cpwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $214.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

