Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,780 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.