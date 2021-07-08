Credit Suisse AG Buys 24,014 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Colfax worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFX. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

