Credit Suisse AG Has $5.51 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

