Credit Suisse AG Purchases 212,880 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 455.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ranpak by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ranpak by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

