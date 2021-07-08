Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,617 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of The Chemours worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

