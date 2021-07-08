Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

