Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNTGY. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 20,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

