Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.94. 5,753,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

