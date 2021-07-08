Critical Comparison: 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1847 Goedeker and The Container Store Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Container Store Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Container Store Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.25%. Given The Container Store Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Container Store Group is more favorable than 1847 Goedeker.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and The Container Store Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59% The Container Store Group 5.89% 20.12% 5.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and The Container Store Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.35 -$21.57 million N/A N/A The Container Store Group $990.09 million 0.61 $58.28 million $1.24 9.63

The Container Store Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Container Store Group beats 1847 Goedeker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors in the Nordic region of Europe. As of April 3, 2021, it operated 93 stores with an average size of approximately 25,000 square feet in 33 states and the District of Columbia. The company offers its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

