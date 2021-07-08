Critical Contrast: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) versus Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Chegg -9.24% 14.04% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zhangmen Education and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $103.24, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Chegg.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chegg $644.34 million 18.83 -$6.22 million $0.76 112.46

Zhangmen Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats Zhangmen Education on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, video content, and practice quizzes, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, UX/UI design, digital marketing, data science, product management, data analytics, product design, and technical project management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

