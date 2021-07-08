Critical Survey: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get First Western Financial alerts:

47.7% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Western Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Risk and Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 26.46% 19.45% 1.48% Bridgewater Bancshares 24.75% 13.00% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 1.97 $24.53 million $3.17 8.11 Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 3.68 $27.19 million $1.12 14.07

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 15 profit centers, including 11 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 8 locations in Colorado, and 1 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.