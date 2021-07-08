Critical Survey: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) versus Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlassian and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98% LivePerson -23.15% -36.51% -9.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlassian and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 4 13 0 2.76 LivePerson 0 2 12 0 2.86

Atlassian currently has a consensus price target of $267.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $72.36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Atlassian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 21.83 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -2,051.23 LivePerson $366.62 million 11.44 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -52.90

LivePerson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivePerson beats Atlassian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers The Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

