Crystal Amber Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.60. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 33.13 and a quick ratio of 33.13.
About Crystal Amber Fund
