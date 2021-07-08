Crystal Amber Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.60. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 33.13 and a quick ratio of 33.13.

Get Crystal Amber Fund alerts:

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.