CureVac’s (CVAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.54. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

