CVS Health Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

