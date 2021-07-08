CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

