Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.99. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,560 shares.

Specifically, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $2,541,734. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

