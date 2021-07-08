Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.99. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,560 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,734 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.