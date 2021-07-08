CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 11,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,524. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.
In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
