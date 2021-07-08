CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 11,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,524. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

