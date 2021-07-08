Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.