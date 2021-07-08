DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher Sells 11,021 Shares

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

