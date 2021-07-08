DATx (DATX) Market Cap Hits $868,015.38

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $868,015.38 and $135,472.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00854416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

