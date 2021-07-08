David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,622.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub bought 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. 555,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,905. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

