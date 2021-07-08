David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 105,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

