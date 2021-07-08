DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.59. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

