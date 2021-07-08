DECOIN (DTEP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $152,776.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $152,776.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010348 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,164,384 coins and its circulating supply is 55,074,123 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.