DeFiSocial Gaming Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00162767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.52 or 1.00788223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00943971 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.