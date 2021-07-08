Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €156.10 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €153.58 ($180.68).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €123.90 ($145.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion and a PE ratio of -17.69. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.