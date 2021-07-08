Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Deluxe worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

