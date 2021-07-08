Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Denny’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $12,527,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

