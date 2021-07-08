Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.07 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.