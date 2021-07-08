DFSocial Gaming Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,865.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,865.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $140.38 or 0.00433054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00116903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00163065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,434.56 or 1.00057815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.00949107 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.