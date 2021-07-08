Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $68.27

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.27, but opened at $70.87. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $69.86, with a volume of 31,329 shares.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

