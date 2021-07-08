Digitalcoin Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $407,704.01 and approximately $114.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.27 or 0.06570804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.44 or 0.01513043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00403292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00153757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.00631569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00427847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00344278 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,548,533 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.