Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $137.74 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $137,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $250.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.81. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.