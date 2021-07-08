Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.18 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.51% of NRG Energy worth $139,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,762 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

