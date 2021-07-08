Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.42% of CBIZ worth $128,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

