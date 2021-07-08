Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 120,320 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $130,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

TTEC stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

