Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,902 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.70% of Valmont Industries worth $136,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $231.50 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.10 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

